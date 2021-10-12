CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantia's Spanish unit wins 300 mln euro contract in Chile

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Atlantia’s Spanish arm Abertis has signed a contract with the government of Chile for a project worth more than 300 million euros ($347 million), the Italian infrastructure group said on Tuesday.

The deal, signed by Abertis’ local unit Autopista Central, envisages the construction of two one-way tunnels to cut traffic and pollution in the metropolitan area of Santiago de Chile.

The agreement will also extend Autopista Central’s concession by 20 months.

Atlantia said it would continue to support Abertis’ international growth as well as efforts to extend the average duration of its assets and bolster its commitment to public-private partnerships.

Atlantia owns 50% plus one share of Abertis, while Spain’s ACS holds 30% and Germany’s Hochtief 20% minus one share. ($1 = 0.8651 euros) (Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Valentina Za)

