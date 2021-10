We keep getting great deals from Amazon.com. This time, we have found several Smart TVs on sale from some of the best brands in the market, starting with the Sony X90J BRAVIA XR Full-Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV that’s currently getting a 20 percent discount on its 65-inch model. In other words, you can get one for $1,198 after $301.99 savings. However, savings go up to 31 percent when you go for the 75-inch model, which goes for $1,798 after a massive $801.99 discount. In addition, the smaller 55 and 50-inch models are getting an 8 and 9 percent discount so that you can pick one up for as low as $998.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO