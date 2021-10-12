4-Day Weather Forecast For Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 15
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
