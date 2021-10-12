4-Day Weather Forecast For Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Thursday, October 14 Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 84 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, October 15 Showers And Thunderstorms High 80 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.