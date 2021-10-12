Jacksonville Daily Weather Forecast

JACKSONVILLE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 18 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 76 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 29 mph



Thursday, October 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 71 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Friday, October 15 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 66 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



