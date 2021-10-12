Jacksonville Daily Weather Forecast
JACKSONVILLE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 76 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 71 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, October 15
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
