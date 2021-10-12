Gallup Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GALLUP, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Snow showers likely then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 43 °F, low 22 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 54 °F, low 27 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 55 °F, low 23 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 52 °F, low 23 °F
- Light wind
