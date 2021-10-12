Dyersburg Daily Weather Forecast

DYERSBURG, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 15 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 81 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.