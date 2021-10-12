Weather Forecast For Coos Bay
COOS BAY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Light Rain
- High 63 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of light rain during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 63 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
