Weather Forecast For Coos Bay

COOS BAY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Light Rain High 63 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Chance of light rain during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 63 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



