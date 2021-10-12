Picayune Daily Weather Forecast

PICAYUNE, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 86 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, October 14 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



