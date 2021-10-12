Picayune Daily Weather Forecast
PICAYUNE, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
