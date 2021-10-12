Ogden Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
OGDEN, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 52 °F, low 35 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, October 13
Partly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely then rain and snow showers likely overnight
- High 48 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of rain and snow showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 46 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 50 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
