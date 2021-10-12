Erie Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ERIE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Thursday, October 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0