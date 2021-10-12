4-Day Weather Forecast For Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
