4-Day Weather Forecast For Eugene

EUGENE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Areas of frost then slight chance of light rain during the day; while rain overnight High 57 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 55 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 62 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.