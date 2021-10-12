4-Day Weather Forecast For Eugene
EUGENE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Areas of frost then slight chance of light rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 57 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
