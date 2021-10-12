Brownsville Daily Weather Forecast
BROWNSVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 80 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 80 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 78 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
