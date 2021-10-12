Take advantage of a rainy Tuesday in Chattanooga

(CHATTANOOGA, TN) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Chattanooga Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Chattanooga:

Tuesday, October 12 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, October 14 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 83 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.