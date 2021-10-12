Weather Forecast For Providence
PROVIDENCE, RI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
