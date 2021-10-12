Boston Weather Forecast

BOSTON, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, October 15 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 74 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 6 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.