Amarillo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

AMARILLO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 40 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 43 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 59 °F, low 36 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



