Amarillo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
AMARILLO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 43 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 36 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0