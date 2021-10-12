CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

Shreveport Dispatch
 9 days ago

(SHREVEPORT, LA.) Tuesday is set to be cloudy in Shreveport, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Shreveport:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0cOgUs4b00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Shreveport, LA

Shreveport Dispatch

Shreveport, LA
