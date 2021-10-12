Daily Weather Forecast For Laredo
LAREDO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 98 °F, low 77 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, October 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 63 °F
- 14 mph wind
