Salem, OR

A rainy Tuesday in Salem — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Salem Daily
Salem Daily
 9 days ago

(SALEM, OR) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Salem Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Salem:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0cOgUhbq00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Patchy frost then chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Slight chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Chance of Light Rain

    • High 62 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

