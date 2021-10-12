Lubbock Daily Weather Forecast
LUBBOCK, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly sunny then patchy blowing dust during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 48 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 40 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
