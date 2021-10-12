CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Tuesday has sun for Mobile — 3 ways to make the most of it

Mobile News Flash
 9 days ago

(MOBILE, AL) A sunny Tuesday is here for Mobile, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mobile:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0cOgUexf00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mobile News Flash

Mobile, AL
