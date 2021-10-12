Daily Weather Forecast For Akron

AKRON, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



