Daily Weather Forecast For Akron
AKRON, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
