Weather Forecast For Madison
MADISON, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Patchy fog then cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
