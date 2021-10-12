Fort Wayne Weather Forecast
FORT WAYNE, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Slight chance of rain showers then cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Rain Showers Likely
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
