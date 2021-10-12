Make the most of a cloudy Tuesday in Toledo with these activities

(TOLEDO, OH.) Tuesday is set to be cloudy in Toledo, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Toledo:

Tuesday, October 12 Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 74 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Thursday, October 14 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 79 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



