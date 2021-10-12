4-Day Weather Forecast For Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 80 °F Windy: 29 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 79 °F Windy: 26 mph



Thursday, October 14 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 77 °F 7 to 13 mph wind



Friday, October 15 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 21 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.