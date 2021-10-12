CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi Journal
Corpus Christi Journal
 9 days ago

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0cOgUU5H00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 80 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 79 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 77 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Corpus Christi Journal

Corpus Christi Journal

Corpus Christi, TX
