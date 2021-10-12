4-Day Weather Forecast For Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 80 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 79 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Thursday, October 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 77 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
