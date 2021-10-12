West. Palm Beach Daily Weather Forecast
WEST. PALM BEACH, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 80 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 80 °F
- 12 mph wind
Thursday, October 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 80 °F
- 9 to 13 mph wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 78 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
