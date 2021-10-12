4-Day Weather Forecast For Stockton
STOCKTON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 45 °F
- 3 to 13 mph wind
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0