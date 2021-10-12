Daily Weather Forecast For Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 67 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 72 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, October 14
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Rain Showers Likely
- High 67 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
