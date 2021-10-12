CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

Richmond Voice
Richmond Voice
 9 days ago

(RICHMOND, VA.) Tuesday is set to be cloudy in Richmond, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Richmond:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u4yAg_0cOgUN9Q00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Slight chance of very light rain then cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

