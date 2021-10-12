Knoxville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

KNOXVILLE, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 79 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, October 14 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 83 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.