Daily Weather Forecast For Honolulu

HONOLULU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight High 85 °F, low 75 °F Windy: 32 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 87 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 29 mph



Thursday, October 14 Scattered Rain Showers High 87 °F, low 73 °F Windy: 29 mph



Friday, October 15 Scattered Rain Showers High 86 °F, low 73 °F Windy: 26 mph



