Daily Weather Forecast For Honolulu
HONOLULU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight
- High 85 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 87 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Thursday, October 14
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 87 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Friday, October 15
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 86 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
