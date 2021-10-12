Tulsa Weather Forecast

TULSA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 14 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 75 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, October 15 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.