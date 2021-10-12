Tulsa Weather Forecast
TULSA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0