Salt Lake City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

SALT LAKE CITY, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Light Rain Likely High 50 °F, low 33 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Wednesday, October 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers then rain and snow showers likely overnight High 47 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Thursday, October 14 Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 44 °F, low 29 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 49 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



