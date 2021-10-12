CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Omaha, NE

Tuesday rain in Omaha meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Omaha Today
Omaha Today
 9 days ago

(OMAHA, NE) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Omaha Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Omaha:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0cOgU5Lb00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

House to vote to hold Steve Bannon in contempt for defying subpoena

(CNN) — The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is expected to vote Thursday to hold Steve Bannon, one of former President Donald Trump's closest allies, in criminal contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The action marks a significant...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Omaha, NE
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne#Nws
Omaha Today

Omaha Today

Omaha, NE
314
Followers
538
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Omaha Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy