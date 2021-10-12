CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

Fresno Bulletin
 9 days ago

(FRESNO, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fresno. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fresno:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0cOgTzHt00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

