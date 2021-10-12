3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Colorado Springs:

Tuesday, October 12 Chance of rain showers during the day; while patchy blowing dust then mostly clear overnight High 58 °F, low 36 °F Windy: 45 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 63 °F, low 31 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain and snow showers overnight High 53 °F, low 28 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 49 °F, low 26 °F Breezy: 5 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.