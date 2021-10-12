Daily Weather Forecast For Buffalo
BUFFALO, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
