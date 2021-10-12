Kansas City Daily Weather Forecast
KANSAS CITY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 78 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 71 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
