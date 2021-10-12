Kansas City Daily Weather Forecast

KANSAS CITY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 78 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 18 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 71 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



