CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Oklahoma City Voice
Oklahoma City Voice
 9 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0cOgTm3g00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

House to vote to hold Steve Bannon in contempt for defying subpoena

(CNN) — The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is expected to vote Thursday to hold Steve Bannon, one of former President Donald Trump's closest allies, in criminal contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The action marks a significant...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
Oklahoma City Voice

Oklahoma City Voice

Oklahoma City, OK
407
Followers
549
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oklahoma City Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy