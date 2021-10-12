Oklahoma City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, October 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0