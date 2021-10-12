Albuquerque Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ALBUQUERQUE, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 60 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 60 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
