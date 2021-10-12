4-Day Weather Forecast For Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Thursday, October 14 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 80 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.