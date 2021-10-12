Daily Weather Forecast For El Paso
EL PASO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 37 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 49 °F
- 13 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
