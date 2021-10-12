CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, OH

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Columbus

Columbus News Alert
Columbus News Alert
 9 days ago

(COLUMBUS, OH) A sunny Tuesday is here for Columbus, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Columbus:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0cOgTKXS00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

House to vote to hold Steve Bannon in contempt for defying subpoena

(CNN) — The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is expected to vote Thursday to hold Steve Bannon, one of former President Donald Trump's closest allies, in criminal contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The action marks a significant...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, OH
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Food Truck#Nws
Columbus News Alert

Columbus News Alert

Columbus, OH
439
Followers
575
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With Columbus News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy