Daily Weather Forecast For Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Scattered rain showers then cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 69 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 14
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 64 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
