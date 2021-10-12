CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Daily Weather Forecast For Milwaukee

 9 days ago

MILWAUKEE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0cOgTJej00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Scattered rain showers then cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 64 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

