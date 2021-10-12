4-Day Weather Forecast For Orlando
ORLANDO, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
