Jacksonville Weather Forecast
JACKSONVILLE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
