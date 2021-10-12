CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Weather Forecast

 9 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0cOgT6GX00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, October 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

