Why Debit Use Is Soaring in the Restaurant and Hospitality Sector

The pandemic not only forced the closure of restaurants in March 2020 but also effectively shut down the use of cash. Eight percent of U.S. businesses went cashless at the pandemic’s onset amid initial concerns about its potential to spread the virus, and that number soared to 31% by the end of April. The cash ban leveled off at 20% by September 2020, but its impact on debit cards — the chief beneficiary of the retreat from paper money — was momentous. Debit surpassed not just cash payments but also credit spending for the first time last year, according to PULSE’s 2021 Debit Issuer Study.