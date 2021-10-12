Tucson Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
TUCSON, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 41 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
